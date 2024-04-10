RFG Advisory LLC Sells 699 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.70. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $103.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $145.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.0207 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.66%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

