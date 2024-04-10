RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,288,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 147,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.8 %

PM opened at $91.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.13. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.