RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.59% of RH worth $85,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth about $1,246,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,418,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,112,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.15.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $288.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.46. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The company had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

