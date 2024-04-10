Richard Shortz Sells 900 Shares of Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Stock

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) Director Richard Shortz sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $18,531.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,259.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Richard Shortz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Richard Shortz sold 200 shares of Contango Ore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $4,100.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Richard Shortz sold 3,635 shares of Contango Ore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $75,026.40.

Contango Ore Price Performance

CTGO opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. Contango Ore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $197.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTGO shares. Cormark started coverage on shares of Contango Ore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $23.22 price target on Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Contango Ore in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Contango Ore

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTGO. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Contango Ore during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Contango Ore by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Contango Ore by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 576.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Contango Ore by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Contango Ore Company Profile

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

