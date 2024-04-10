Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP David W. Rowe Sells 10,888 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) EVP David W. Rowe sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $32,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 385,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,104.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rimini Street Stock Performance

RMNI opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $112.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rimini Street

Rimini Street Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter worth about $409,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 978.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 15,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rimini Street by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

