RKL Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $121.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $480.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

