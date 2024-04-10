RKL Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,180,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,443,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in Alphabet by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 33,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 283,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

GOOG stock opened at $158.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.27 and a 1-year high of $159.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

