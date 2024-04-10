Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Robert Half Price Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $75.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.71.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

