Robert Millner Purchases 181,635 Shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Millner acquired 181,635 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$33.88 ($22.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,153,248.90 ($4,074,999.27).

Robert Millner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Robert Millner acquired 120,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$34.14 ($22.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,096,920.00 ($2,713,192.05).

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Increases Dividend

About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s previous Interim dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, an investment company, engages in investing various industries and asset classes in Australia. It operates through Strategic Portfolio, Large Caps Portfolio, Emerging Companies Portfolio, Private Equity Portfolio, Structured Yield Portfolio, and Property Portfolio segments.

