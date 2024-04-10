Robert Millner Purchases 181,635 Shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Millner acquired 181,635 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$33.88 ($22.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,153,248.90 ($4,074,999.27).
Robert Millner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 4th, Robert Millner acquired 120,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$34.14 ($22.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,096,920.00 ($2,713,192.05).
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.16.
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Increases Dividend
About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, an investment company, engages in investing various industries and asset classes in Australia. It operates through Strategic Portfolio, Large Caps Portfolio, Emerging Companies Portfolio, Private Equity Portfolio, Structured Yield Portfolio, and Property Portfolio segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.