RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,013 ($12.82).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.71) price objective on shares of RS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

LON:RS1 opened at GBX 717 ($9.07) on Wednesday. RS Group has a one year low of GBX 551.20 ($6.98) and a one year high of GBX 936.20 ($11.85). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 748.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 750.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,422.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.10, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

