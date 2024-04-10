RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,013 ($12.82).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.71) price objective on shares of RS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.
RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.
