Rupert Harrington Buys 200,000 Shares of Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV) Stock

Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV – Get Free Report) insider Rupert Harrington acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.00 ($66,225.17).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01.

Clover Corporation Limited engages in the business of manufacturing, refining, and sale of tuna oil and encapsulated products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) tuna oils under the Nu-Mega HiDHA brand name for use in infant formula and pharmaceutical products; and cold pressed and refined tuna oils under the Ocean Gold brand name.

