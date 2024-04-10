Ryde Group Ltd.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE) Quiet Period Will Expire on April 15th

Ryde Group’s (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 15th. Ryde Group had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 6th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Ryde Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Ryde Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Ryde Group has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $8.12.
Ryde Group Company Profile
