Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $8.16

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.16, but opened at $8.80. Sasol shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 315,131 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5248 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 148.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 700.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 819.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

