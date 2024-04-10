SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in SBA Communications by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 13,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after buying an additional 16,911 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $218.60 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $267.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.62.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 85.03%.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.38.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

