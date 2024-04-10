Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

