Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,077 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 9,341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of SEA worth $40,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. raised its stake in SEA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $190,835,000 after purchasing an additional 179,821 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SE stock opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.63 and a beta of 1.50. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SE shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

