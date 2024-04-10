Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $142.59

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.59 ($1.80) and traded as high as GBX 150.50 ($1.90). Seplat Energy shares last traded at GBX 149 ($1.89), with a volume of 129,685 shares traded.

Seplat Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £872.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,354.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 142.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 132.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22.

Seplat Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Seplat Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 3.51%. Seplat Energy’s payout ratio is 8,181.82%.

About Seplat Energy

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria, the Bahamas, Italy, Switzerland, Barbados, and England. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas. The Oil segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil. Its Gas segment produces and processes gas.

