Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $210.98

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ)'s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 210.98 ($2.67) and traded as low as GBX 195.10 ($2.47). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 195.60 ($2.48), with a volume of 2,050,803 shares traded.

Serica Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 184.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 210.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £771.15 million, a P/E ratio of 271.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Serica Energy news, insider Sian Lloyd acquired 2,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.37) per share, with a total value of £3,953.18 ($5,003.39). In related news, insider Martin Copeland bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £34,010 ($43,045.18). Also, insider Sian Lloyd purchased 2,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.37) per share, with a total value of £3,953.18 ($5,003.39). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 138,369 shares of company stock valued at $25,371,238. 41.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Featured Stories

