SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) by 137.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,054 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rover Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Rover Group by 75.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group Price Performance

Rover Group stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Rover Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 219.80 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66.

Rover Group Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

