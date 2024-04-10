SG Americas Securities LLC Has $286,000 Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 152.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in América Móvil by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 41,636 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in América Móvil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in América Móvil by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

AMX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on América Móvil from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

NYSE AMX opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.18%. Equities research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

