SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 492.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 753,308 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,823,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 742.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 727,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 126.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 659,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
Zymeworks Trading Down 2.7 %
ZYME opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $660.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $13.14.
Zymeworks Profile
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zymeworks
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.