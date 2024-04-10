SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 492.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 753,308 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,823,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 742.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 727,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 126.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 659,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

ZYME opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $660.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.19. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 156.12% and a negative return on equity of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

