SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of LendingTree worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 59.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 183.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LendingTree during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Shares of TREE opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The company has a market cap of $535.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.89.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

