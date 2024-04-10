SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 13,176 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 132.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,512,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Paysafe by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,178,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after buying an additional 345,681 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Paysafe by 36.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,333,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 885,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Paysafe by 282.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,293,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,693,426 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Paysafe by 59.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 734,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paysafe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Paysafe Price Performance

NYSE PSFE opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86. Paysafe Limited has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

