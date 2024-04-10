SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 5,962 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after acquiring an additional 228,237 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,174,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,185,000 after acquiring an additional 635,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,804 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 14.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,593,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 331,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after acquiring an additional 195,453 shares during the last quarter.

NRIX opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.06. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.26). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 186.98%. The business had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $68,256.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 10,817 shares of company stock valued at $100,256 in the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NRIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

