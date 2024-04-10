SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinetik by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 722,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,126,000 after acquiring an additional 494,453 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinetik in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Kinetik by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kinetik by 5.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kinetik in the third quarter worth about $252,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinetik Stock Down 0.4 %

KNTK opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $40.42.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $348.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.49 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 49.32% and a net margin of 28.57%. Kinetik’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.74%.

Insider Activity at Kinetik

In related news, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $113,183.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kinetik news, insider Matthew Wall sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $228,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 530,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,107,228.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $113,183.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,790,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,095,803 shares of company stock worth $442,051,135 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on KNTK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kinetik from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

