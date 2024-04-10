Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Holdings Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,430 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $658,071,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $549,346,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell stock opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $231.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.15.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

