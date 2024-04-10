Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,052 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.15. The firm has a market cap of $231.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SHEL

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.