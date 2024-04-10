Shelley Webb Sells 6,859 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $153,573.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,499.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PagerDuty Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:PD opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.91.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 614.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

