Shelley Webb Sells 6,859 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $153,573.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,499.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
PagerDuty Trading Up 2.7 %
NYSE:PD opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.91.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
