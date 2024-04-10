Sherritt International (TSE:S) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.33 and traded as high as C$0.35. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 409,841 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.55 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$137.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.95.

Sherritt International last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$34.80 million during the quarter. Sherritt International had a negative net margin of 28.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.0946746 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

