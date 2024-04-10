Sibanye Stillwater Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 7,028 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 98% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,555 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 21,967,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,997 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 32.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,715 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 21.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,504,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after acquiring an additional 781,346 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,240,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 547,117 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBSW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of SBSW opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.