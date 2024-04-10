Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $34,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS stock opened at $106.90 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. KeyCorp lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

