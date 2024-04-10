Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Gap Down to $105.48

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $105.48, but opened at $102.87. Skyworks Solutions shares last traded at $103.60, with a volume of 274,449 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

