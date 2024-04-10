SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $275-325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $311.51 million. SMART Global also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.150-0.450 EPS.

SMART Global Trading Up 0.2 %

SMART Global stock opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.68. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $53,731.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,212.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $53,731.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,212.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $56,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,557.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,428 shares of company stock valued at $167,147 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SMART Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SMART Global by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

See Also

