SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) by 104.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,613 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SmartRent by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,143,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,965,000 after acquiring an additional 879,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SmartRent by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,499,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in SmartRent by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,249,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 664,723 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SmartRent by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 305,510 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SmartRent by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 740,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SmartRent stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $535.16 million, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.00. SmartRent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.12.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SmartRent in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on SmartRent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

