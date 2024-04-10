SOL Capital Management CO Acquires New Shares in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ)

SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Separately, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. X-trackers International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $21.93.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Profile

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

