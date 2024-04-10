SOL Capital Management CO Acquires Shares of 1,000 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 88.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

VV opened at $238.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $184.13 and a 12 month high of $241.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.71.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

