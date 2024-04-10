SOL Capital Management CO Acquires Shares of 2,300 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,126,000 after purchasing an additional 377,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 784.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,116,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,671,000 after acquiring an additional 29,762 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 60.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 370,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,331,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 349,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,746,000 after acquiring an additional 30,332 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $108.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $64.18 and a 1 year high of $111.96.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

