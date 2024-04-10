SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 23,331 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter worth $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

