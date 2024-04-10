SOL Capital Management CO Buys 418 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Axim Planning & Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,131.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $521.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $511.59 and a 200 day moving average of $474.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The firm has a market cap of $403.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

