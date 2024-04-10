SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $217.67 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $218.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.50.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

