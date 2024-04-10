SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $257.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.77. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

