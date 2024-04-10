SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Danaher were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.0% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Danaher by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Danaher Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $249.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $259.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

