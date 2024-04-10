SOL Capital Management CO Has $468,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Target were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Target by 2.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Target by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.04.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $171.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.16. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

