SOL Capital Management CO Makes New Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $31,855,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 1.1 %

Toyota Motor stock opened at $246.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.79 and its 200-day moving average is $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $133.02 and a 1 year high of $255.23. The company has a market cap of $334.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. The company had revenue of $81.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

