SOL Capital Management CO Purchases New Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Assurant by 104.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.20.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $178.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.69. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.41 and a 52-week high of $189.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Further Reading

