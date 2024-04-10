SOL Capital Management CO Reduces Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175,850 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 43.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,878,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,477,000 after buying an additional 34,020,726 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 98.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,202,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 32,449.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,525,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490,477 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,611,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 49.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,623,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806,410 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.

Insider Activity

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 70.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 272,019 shares in the company, valued at $399,867.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Fowler bought 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,538 shares in the company, valued at $363,783.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,867.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 113,500 shares of company stock worth $174,780 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

