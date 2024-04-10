SOL Capital Management CO Sells 150 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,266 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.57 and a 1 year high of $93.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.