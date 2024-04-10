SOL Capital Management CO Sells 3,000 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.99.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

