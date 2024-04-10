SOL Capital Management CO Takes $241,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 892.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total transaction of $2,702,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,179,231.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total value of $2,702,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $16,179,231.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.03, for a total transaction of $4,530,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,936,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,110,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 903,175 shares of company stock valued at $260,851,046. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.97.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

Salesforce stock opened at $302.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.