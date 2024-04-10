Sondrel (LON:SND) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.54

Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.54 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 3.25 ($0.04). Sondrel shares last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04), with a volume of 3,409,958 shares trading hands.

Sondrel Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.89 million and a PE ratio of -83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.54.

About Sondrel

Sondrel (Holdings) plc engages in fabless semiconductor business. It provides turnkey services in the design and delivery of application specific integrated circuits and system on chips for technology brands. Its products are used in mobile phones, cameras, security systems, AR/VR systems, and other applications.

